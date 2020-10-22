Eighteen new local cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Vermilion County Health Department.
Health department official Douglas Toole stated in a release that the new cases involved one resident in their 90s, two in their 70s, two in their 40s, three in their 30s, three in their 20s, six teens, and one toddler.
Today's 18 new cases brings the county to a total of 1,390 positive cases — 184 of which are active — since the pandemic began.
There are currently nine COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized, Toole stated.
To date, there have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths in Vermilion County, three of those in the past week.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team saw 77 people Wednesday. The Team may return to the health department on the week of Nov. 2-Nov. 8, or another location within the county may be chosen.
