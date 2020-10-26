Health officials reported 11 news cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County on Sunday.
Of the new cases, one resident is in their 80s, three in their 70s, one in their 60s, three in their 50s, and three in their 20s.
Sunday's cases brings the county to a total of 1,486 positive cases — 198 of which are active — since the pandemic began.
There are currently 14 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized, and we have had a total of 12 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County since the beginning of this pandemic.
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain on the rise throughout Illinois and Indiana, as well as across the country.
