COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Vermilion County resident.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported Friday afternoon that the victim is a woman in her 60s. She was the 12th COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials reported 63 new cases in the county for the day — one resident in their 80s, five in their 70s, eight in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, nine in their 30s, six in their 20s, 11 teens, three grade-school-aged children, and two toddlers), which brings the county’s total since the pandemic began to 1,453 positive cases — 204 of which are active.
There are currently 12 COVID-positive county residents hospitalized, officials stated.
Earlier in the day, Vermilion County was listed as one of 51 Illinois counties at a warning level for COVID-19, an increase of 34 counties from last week.
The Illinois Department of Health states in a news release that a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The counties currently reported at a warning level are: Adams, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Henderson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rock Island, Saline, Shelby, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.