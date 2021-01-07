A man in his 40s has been recorded as the 80th victim of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials reported the death on Wednesday evening as well as 93 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases include one resident in their 90s, five in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 12 in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, eight teens, and six grade-school-aged children. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 6,314 positive cases — 607 of which are active.
There are currently 41 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Health officials also reported that the department conducted its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic for health care workers Wednesday and vaccinated 120 people. Thursday's appointment book for vaccinations was nearly full, officials said.
The department also announced that the Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be back in the county on Monday, Jan. 11, and again on Jan. 16, Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.
