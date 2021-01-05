A Vermilion County man in his 80s in the latest victim of COVID-19-related illness since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Health officials reported the death late Monday. It raises the virus death toll to 79.
Also on Monday, the health department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those cases, three are residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, six in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 30s, nine in their 20s, three teens, one pre-schooler, and one toddler. The new cases raise the county's total since the pandemic began to 5,994 — 795 of which are active.
There are currently 41 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Health officials reported the county received its second shipment of the Moderna vaccine — 200 doses — on Monday.
