Health officials reported three deaths on Tuesday related to COVID-19 infections in Vermilion County, raising the county's death toll from the virus to 77.
The deaths included a man in his 40s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 90s.
The health department also reported 91 new COVID-19 cases — three grade-school children, nine teens, three in their 20s, four in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, six in their 50s, 20 in their 60s, 11 in their 70s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 90s, and two in their 100s.
Those new cases bring the county's total since the pandemic began in March to 5,532, of which 667 are active. There are 41 people hospitalized.
On Monday, health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of those cases, one involved a person in their 100s, four in their 90s, three in their 80s, 13 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 12 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, three teens, three grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and one infant.
As of Tuesday evening, the health department had not received its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine but is expecting it this week.
The state's Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be at the health department Wednesday and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.