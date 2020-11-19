A Vermilion County man in his 60s is the county's 29th COVID-19-related death.
Health officials reported the latest death Wednesday afternoon, along with 61 new positive cases of the virus in the county. Of the new cases, one resident in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, six in their 40s, five in their 30s, eight in their 20s, six teens, two grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and two infants.
The new cases bring the county's total since the pandemic began in March to 2,389 positive cases — 261 of which are active.
There are currently 24 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
