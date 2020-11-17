Health officials are reporting the COVID-19-related death of a Vermilion County man in his 70s, the 28th local victim of the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Also on Tuesday, the health department reported 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County — one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, five in their 70s, three in their 60s, seven in their 50s, eight in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, seven teens, one grade-school-aged child, one pre-schooler, two toddlers, and two infants.
Tuesday's new cases bring the county's total to 2,328 positive cases since March, 258 of which remain active.
There are currently 23 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.