Vermilion County Master Gardeners to educate public on sustainable lawn care

The University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Master Gardeners are hosting two events this month. Both events are educational, free and open to the public.
The first event is a program on natural lawn care, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
University of Illinois Extension Educator Ryan Pankau will present information on sustainable lawn care practices, a topic that has been gaining more public interest recently, according to Jenney Hanrahan, horticulture program coordinator for the Vermilion County Master Gardeners.
Pankau will be able to answer any questions attendees may have regarding natural lawn care.
The next event is a plant sale from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., on May 21.
Hanrahan said there will be a wide selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, houseplants and pollinator-friendly plants.
Volunteers will be available to help load plants into vehicles. Admission and parking are free, however donations will be accepted for plants at the sale.
Proceeds fund the organization’s involvement and educational programs at community gardens, including projects with children and veterans.
Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteers more than 7,000 hours in 2021. They also grew and donated more than 3,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries, shelters and senior citizens in 2021.
