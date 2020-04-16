DANVILLE — Vermilion County has a ninth confirmed postive COVID-19 case.
The Vermilion County resident is in their 70s and was tested in Vermilion County. The resident is not hospitalized.
Doug Toole, public health administrator with the Vermilion County Health Department, said on Wednesday of the two hospitalized persons who had tested positive for COVID-19, one was released and one was moved to a more regular hospital floor.
“All are improving,” he said.
The health department has nurse supervisors, two nurses and a full-time clerk to deal with communicable diseases. They regularly handle tuberculosis (TB) and other tests, flu and other shots and track and do surveillance on communicable diseases.
A reportable disease, or also called a communicable disease, is a disease that must be reported to federal, state or local health officials when diagnosed.
In addition to the now COVID-19, the long list of reportable diseases include tetanus, lyme disease, gonorrhea and foodborne or waterborne illness.
“We get reportable diseases all the time. The procedure is really the same,” Toole said about how the health department addresses those and COVID-19 cases.
Health department staff gets in touch with the person, finds out how they could have gotten the disease, finds out who they could have passed the disease onto and tries to determine “how can we stop it from spreading?” Toole said.
The number of people the health department has to contact for each case depends on if the person works, such as in a larger workplace but doesn’t have close contact with many people, or is retired and doesn’t leave home very often. The health department reaches out to the employer, co-workers and others who have had the most direct contact with the individual.
After determining those factors, such as if someone has spent more than 10 minutes in close contact with a person who’s tested positive, those individuals could be told to self monitor and check their temperature a couple times a day and for any other symptoms such as feeling run down, or they could be told to self-isolate or self-quarantine, according to Toole.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick; while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
Toole said the health department doesn’t publicly release additional information about the persons who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 because of the smaller communities in the county.
“We’re really sensitive to identifiers,” Toole said.
The health department staff checks their fax machine first thing in the mornings and databases each day for lab-confirmed positive Vermilion County COVID-19 cases.
“It does change constantly,” he said.
Toole said the public needs to remain vigilant.
Toole said wearing masks in public is a good idea right now.
Based on more commercial labs doing testing, local positive cases could continue to increase as more people are tested, he said.
“These are very strange times and people are making a lot of sacrifices to keep this at bay,” he said. “That’s what’s slowing the transmission of this disease, and (to not) overwhelm our health care system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.