The return of the Vermilion County Fair this year, after sitting out 2020, has unlimited carnival rides again included in admission, two nights of music and even more bicycle giveaways.
The fair officially runs from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27. 4-H general project judging starts Monday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, open and junior show entries are being accepted in agriculture, culinary, education and natural history, fine arts, hobbies and textiles.
The fairgrounds are located at 1180 East Rd., Oakwood, off Route 150, west of Danville.
Schedule:
Wednesday, June 23
9 a.m. 4-H Tractor & Lawn Tractor Driving contest
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show
6 p.m. Little Miss/Young Miss
7 p.m. Jr. Miss & Queen Pageant
Thursday, June 24
8-10 a.m. Jr. Open Swine
9 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show
1 p.m. 4-H Goat Show
4 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show
4-6 p.m. Open & Jr. Floriculture Entries Accepted
6 p.m. 4-H Swine Show
6 p.m. Horse Open Fun Show
6 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull
Friday, June 25
8:30 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show
10 a.m. 4-H Beef Show
Noon Open Poultry Check-In
1 p.m. Open Poultry Show
4 p.m. Celebrity Showmanship
5 p.m. Steinbaugh Master Showmanship Contest
6 p.m. Friends of 4-H Livestock Auction
7 p.m. American Pie band
Saturday, June 26
7-9 a.m. Open Beef Weigh-In
9 a.m. 4-H Dog Obedience Show
10 a.m. Open Beef Show
10:30-11:30 a.m. Baby Contest Registration
11 a.m. 4-H Cat Care Show
Noon Baby Contest
Noon 4-H Small Pet Care Show
1 p.m. 4-H Games
5 p.m. Open Gilt & Barrow Show
6 p.m. Nuthin’ Fancy band
7 p.m. Stadium Motocross
8:30 p.m. 90 Proof band
Sunday, June 27
1-3 p.m. Open Show Projects Released
5 p.m. Demo Derby
For more information, visit the fair’s Facebook page or website at https://www.vermilioncountyfair.org/.
There are free carnival rides with the $6 fair admission. Carnival hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 25; 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and noon to ? on Sunday, June 27.
Miss Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant contestants are: Naomi Dolan of Catlin; Mea Sparling of Westville; Alexis Nichols of Danville; Harley Makemson of Bismarck and Tinlee Shepherd of Westville.
Junior Miss Contestants: Gracie Pattinson, Olivia Hutchins, Katelyn Callahan, Laci High and Chelsey Makemson.
Pageant Director Carley Fredericks said she recently judged the Ford County queen pageant, and she thought “I haven’t done this in awhile.”
It feels very good to be back, she said, about local fairs.
The queen pageant will be in the grandstands Wednesday night.
Rick White, president of the fair board, said he took a positive attitude in December about the fair returning in 2021.
He said he thought “things are going to go our way.”
That’s been the case for the area coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, and public events returning.
White said they will have extra sanitation stations just to be a little better protected. Other than that, he said it’s mostly the normal fair.
Local 4-H members were virtual with their showings last year, but have a few restrictions this year, based on University of Illinois Extension guidelines, White said.
The fair has nightly grandstand events, and local well-known bands for two nights of free music on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We normally give away 30 to 35 bikes every year,” White said.
This year they are giving away 50 bicycles.
“It’s a big deal with the people,” he said.
White said they’ve gotten more sponsorships.
What’s a fair without good food vendors too?
“It should be a pretty good fair,” White said, adding he hopes the weather cooperates.
