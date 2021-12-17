DANVILLE — The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has chosen Vermilion County essential workers as the 2021 recipients of the annual First Citizen award.
According to an AMBUCS press release, 2020 was a trying year. While many were forced to work from home and adjust to new schedules and an unknown future, there were those who stood on the front lines. These individuals worked tirelessly to care for medical needs and lending comfort as COVID-19 stole loved ones often without a chance to be near them as people said final goodbyes.
“These individuals cared for our mental health needs providing us with the ability to stay mentally stable at a time when most struggled to maintain sanity. These individuals worked late into the day and night keeping businesses open so that our basic needs were met. We ate because of you, we remained clothed because of you, we received our mail and packages because you kept delivering,” The release stated. “We didn’t have to live as the Grouch from Sesame Street because you picked up our garbage or drove our cars like the Flintstones because we had access to gas.
“We continued to have access to other forms of transportation (i.e. bus, taxi, etc.) because you kept driving. We stayed up to date on current events because you kept reporting the news. You continued to teach in ways you’d probably never thought you would have to or even learned to for that matter.”
Communities continued to thrive because of essential workers, the release stated.
“To the heath care workers, mental health workers, postal and delivery workers, other government workers, farmers, grocery staff, gas station attendants, retail workers, public service workers, warehouse workers, teachers, daycare workers, radio DJs, and news anchors, we thank you for your sacrifices at a time when we as a community needed you most.
“We call you essential because this word described you best, you are of extreme importance and absolutely necessary.”
