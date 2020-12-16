A man in his 50s is the 55th reported victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion.
The death was reported Tuesday evening after the death of a man in his 60s was reported on Monday by the county health department..
Health officials on Tuesday reported 60 new COVID-19-positive cases — 12 residents in their 60s, nine in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, six teens, and four grade-school-aged children.
That brings the total number of positive county cases since the pandemic began to 4,310 — 321 of which are active.
On Monday, health officials reported 21 new positive cases — two residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, three in their 30s, one in their 20s, and one teen.
There are currently 33 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
