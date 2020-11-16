Matthew R. Long, Supervisor of Assessments for Vermilion County, has earned the Certified Illinois Assessing Officer-Master (CIAO-M) advanced designation from the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. Long previously earned the CIAO and CIAO-I designations from the Institute.
Long has been the Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments since December 2010 and was re-elected to his third term in 2018. Long owns and operates Premier Appraisal Co. of Danville and has been a real estate appraiser for 20 years. He is a Certified Illinois Assessing Officer, an Illinois Certified General Real Estate Appraiser, and an Illinois Licensed Real Estate Managing Broker.
To obtain the Illinois Property Assessment Institute’s CIAO-M designation, an individual must first hold the CIAO designation, then take at least 180 hours of continuing education, serve at least eight years in the assessment field, and pass an exam. Less than 1% of CIAOs hold the advanced CIAO-Master designation.
“Obtaining the CIAO-Master advanced designation is a significant accomplishment for someone in the property assessment field,” said Josh Barnett, executive director of the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. “Matt is highly respected in the industry across Illinois and has a remarkable level of experience. Earning his CIAO-M underscores Matt’s commitment to professional development and his high level of expertise in property assessment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.