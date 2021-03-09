Vermilion Advantage is part economic development and part chamber of commerce.
The not-for-profit’s mission is “to serve as a partner in growth and enhancement of the general welfare, prosperity and overall economy of Vermilion County, its people, and business.”
New President and CEO Tim Dudley said many in the industry like Vermilion Advantage’s model of being a combined economic development corporation and a chamber of commerce. Others, however, still are old school and like them being separate.
“We are in a unique situation where we’re both,” Dudley said.
Dudley said one of the focuses moving forward will be to get back to Vermilion Advantage’s chamber of commerce roots. They’re here to help businesses and organizations with promotions, and to grow and succeed.
Those efforts will include addressing small business needs through networking events, bring back “Chamber Bucks” year round and having more ribbon cuttings to highlight local entrepreneurs and the area’s unique businesses.
Post COVID-19, Dudley said they will be planning more Business After Hours events at small businesses and make sure there are ribbon cuttings for businesses throughout Vermilion County.
“We’re going to be really active in ribbon cuttings,” he said.
Vermilion Advantage also previously had a 16-year Chamber Dollars program that ended in 2018, to spend checks, like gift cards, at local businesses.
Dudley said it’s important to focus on shopping locally.
“We want any money spent here,” he said.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
“The thing I noticed since I’ve been here... there is a passion in Danville like I don’t think I’ve seen,” Dudley said.
People are excited about Danville and Vermilion County’s economic development future.
There’s excitement with the Carle expansion, casino and other existing and potential businesses, he said.
Dudley said of the new Carle medical campus going west of downtown Danville, “it’s really going to be a catalyst for revamping the downtown area.”
He said there are no parks or much green space in the downtown area. There’s the potential for creating a central park, and more restaurants and other development.
Dudley too said about the casino, with Illinois Gaming Board action expected this year on the Danville casino license, “there’s just endless possibilities,” including more hotels, a water park and food establishments.
Vermilion Advantage also will continue working on workforce development.
The area has a lot of great manufacturers, Dudley said, adding that he’s toured seven of them so far. He said the buildings are nice and clean.
“They’re great places to work,” he said, but added they can see a lot of turnover and can have a hard time retaining employees.
The area has a number of jobs available, but they need to get the right people trained, Dudley said.
The companies can get some high school students looking at these jobs, but Dudley said there’s a gap out there of 20-to-30-year-olds, who maybe tried college or something else and it didn’t work.
“We have to go into that (age) sector too,” he said about skills training.
He said Vermilion Advantage wants to help manufacturers with that turnover rate, which can affect other companies coming here too.
Dudley said the area has a great Workforce Development Center, with Jonathan Jett, Brian Hensgen and others through Danville Area Community College including Stephanie Yates.
Dudley also said the local manufacturing plants all have been doing great, riding out the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, Vermilion Advantage officials are excited about other potential projects, including a manufacturing project in the county.
Dudley said he’s working with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and city staff, and other officials throughout Vermilion County on projects.
He said Tilton continues to have a lot of potential.
“I think there’s endless possibilities with the I-74 interchange,” he said.
Dudley added about economic development throughout Vermilion County, everyone’s working to build on what’s been done.
“I can’t do it myself. We have to do this as a county... Danville and Vermilion County is open for business,” he added.
Organization Changes
It’s been one year since Vermilion Advantage’s longtime leader, Vicki Haugen, died.
Dudley said he’d met her, and she was highly regarded in the industry.
Since Dudley started about two months ago in January, Vermilion Advantage has gotten a new logo, is working on a new website and has made some office staff title changes.
Machelle Dykes is now chamber operations/membership director; Jo Doggett is data and finance director; and Rachel Haun is office manager.
Dudley said they’re looking to hire an economic development coordinator, with room to advance. Vermilion Advantage eventually will have a vice president, he added.
Dudley said he’s been busy meeting people, including through many online meetings, due to COVID-19. Those meetings have included regional meetings through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity with officials from Urbana, Mattoon, Effingham, Rantoul and elsewhere.
“I’m a people person,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing to work regionally. The world is a global place.”
Dudley added that his door is always open.
Vermilion Advantage is located in the north part of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, at Main and Walnut streets in Danville.
Dudley, who had worked in Decatur, purchased a house in Danville.
“I moved here and I’m just loving it,” Dudley said. “Danville has been very welcoming.”
He had ties to Danville already with a sister living here.
Dudley said he’s looking forward to going to a Danville Dans baseball game this summer at historic Danville Stadium.
