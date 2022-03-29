Showcasing Danville and Vermilion County to prospective new local employees has been part of what Machelle Dykes has enjoyed most about working at Vermilion Advantage for the past 22 years.
In one more recent tour, Danville Area Community College benefited from her hospitality.
“Machelle has been a godsend for helping close the deal on recruiting executives to live and work in Danville and Vermilion County. As a recent example of this, DACC’s new vice president, Dr. Carl Bridges, was so enraptured with the tour Machelle gave him that he immediately put in a deposit to live in Danville and the next day sent her flowers to thank her. So, I’d say that Machelle will be sorely missed,” according to DACC President Stephen Nacco, who is past chairman of the Vermilion Advantage board of directors.
Dykes said when someone comes in and may have only heard negative aspects of Danville, she’s happy to show them the positives and what the community has to offer.
“That means a lot to me,” she said about others wanting to work and live here and falling in love with the community too.
Dykes is retiring at the end of this month from Vermilion Advantage, the Vermilion County-based economic-development agency. Community Development Coordinator Nicole Van Hyfte will be the new chamber director.
Dykes started working at Danville Area Economic Development Corp. in the spring of 2000 as President/CEO Vicki Haugen’s executive assistant. By that fall, she became office manager. In 2002, the corporation merged with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce and became Vermilion Advantage. Dykes became membership director and took over many of the chamber programs in 2008.
Most recently, Dykes has served as chamber operations/membership director.
Dykes grew up in Catlin and got into banking initially. She and her husband, Lee, lived in Florida for a while but came back here to raise their two children.
In addition to helping with professional recruiting, many in the community may know Dykes from her work with Leadership Danville/Leadership Tomorrow and getting young people more involved in the community.
Dykes was part of Class 16 and then shadowed with Class 20 in 2007 to train as coordinator. She took over coordination of the annual program in 2008 with Class 21 and continued through Class 29 in 2017. They are now on Class 33.
She’s proud of that program and was honored earlier this month at a Leadership Alumni event with a proclamation by Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn and a leadership award for the years she was the main coordinator for the Leadership program.
Dykes said she had a wonderful mentor in Haugen and was glad to be a support for economic development in the area.
Dykes said she will most miss interacting with the Vermilion Advantage members.
She may still help with a Vermilion Advantage program or project here and there, after her retirement.
She also will continue working at her and her husband’s business, River Bottom Farms Topsoil. They are finishing their fifth house flip. She loves being part of the process and picking out finishes on house projects.
Dykes loves gardening and watching HGTV shows. She also plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.
