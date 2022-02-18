Applications are now open for Vermilion Advantage’s “Leadership Tomorrow” class and will be accepted until April 15. Mentor training applications are also open.
The class will meet the first Friday of each month from June until November.
The class is for civic-minded individuals who want to grow their network, get involved and make a difference in Vermilion County.
Applicants must be a member or employed by a member of Vermilion Advantage.
Class requirements include 38 hours of classroom attendance, a local retreat, 12 hours of mentorship, 80 hours of community service and the commitment to join one community, philanthropic or social board, or a commitment to run for public office after graduation.
Mentor training includes participation in the “Leadership Tomorrow” retreat and 12 hours of mentorship, which will be set up at an agreeable time with the mentee.
Both applications can be found at www.vermilionadvantage.com/leadership-tomorrow/, by calling the Vermilion Advantage office at 217-442-6201 or by emailing Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
