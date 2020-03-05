Vendors to fill Arena for Expo

DANVILLE — After instituting a lot of changes last year, Home & Living Expo Coordinator Cindy Blacker said AMBUCS is continuing on with those successes.
But there is a little being changed.
"It started out as a lot about home improvement," Blacker said, "so I'm trying to get in more 'living.' Not everyone is going to fix their house this year."
AMBUCS' Annual Home & Living Expo is set for10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St. Admission is free to anyone who wants to talk to vendors or enjoy the scheduled entertainment.
With nearly 70 vendors registered for booth space, there will be something for everyone, whether its home improvement help or other areas of life.
Educational services, health care organizations and financial institutions will all be on hand to explain ways their group can help, and for those with house work to be done, several contractors will be available to discuss construction options.
Food vendors will be on site with the Lovin' Cup food truck outside, and will host Papa Murphy's, Girl Scouts selling cookies, the Danville Advocates selling popcorn and a new business, Cobblers & Cream, ready to satisfy taste buds.
Moreman's Home Improvement is sponsoring a punch card program in which participants can take the card to different vendors to get a hole-punched, then enter into a drawing. There will be multiple winners, Blacker said, but the big prize is $500.
On stage Saturday will be Alayna Mae Warden at 10:30 a.m., ATA Martial Arts at 11 a.m., Brittany Cain at 1:30 p.m., and the North Ridge Middle School Redcoats at 2 p.m. ATA will host a fundraiser in which a board will be broken for $1 collected.
Sunday will see the Brittany Cain at 11:30 a.m., Casey Marion at 12:30 p.m. Sweet Adelines at 1 p.m., the Filthy Janes at 1:30 p.m., and Kimberley Jo Montgomery at 3 p.m. Shannon Shroeder will give an essential oils presentation at 2:30 p.m.
Near the stage also will be a Kids Corner, which will see appearances by the Easter Bunny at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, OSF will sponsor games and the Danville Public Library will host craft projects.
The Home & Living Expo has been a fundraiser for AMBUCS since the 1950s, Blacker said. Funds from the Expo go to the organization's projects such as AmTrykes, Challenger League Baseball, Christmas party and others.
For information on the Home & Living Expo, or on how to become a member of the AMBUCS, visit www.danvilleambucs.com.
