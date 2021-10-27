On Monday, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases (one resident in their 90s, one in their 70s, two in their 60s, four in their 50s, seven in their 40s, ten in their 30s, nine in their 20s, seven teens, 12 grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant), and 47 released, which brings the county to a total of 14,106 positive cases.
Vermilion County has lost 196 residents to COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 349 active COVID cases in the county, with 14 Vermilion County residents hospitalized with COVID.
Eleven Vermilion County residents have become re-infected with COVID since June 1. Of the 56 cases being reported earlier this week, six of them told the health department they were fully vaccinated.
The health department's website, www.vchd.org, has information about upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. Local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers also are providing COVID vaccination clinics.
A health department Nov. 4 Moderna booster clinic is full. They will not be accepting walk-ins at that clinic.
The health department is partnering with Danville Area Community College for booster-only clinics on Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 at the Bremer Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. IEMA/IDPH Mobile teams will be administering the vaccines and they should be bringing all three types of vaccines for boosters only. Registration is not required for the DACC clinics, and walk-ins are welcome.
Residents also can call OSF, Carle, local pharmacies, or possibly private providers to receive a booster. It is advised to call or go to their websites to see what vaccine they have or if you can receive a vaccine through them. Some pharmacies take appointments online only.
Bring your vaccination card to all locations.
Eligibility for boosters includes: For Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended greater than or equal to six months after completion of an mRNA primary series, in the same risk groups for whom CDC recommended a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech, under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Moderna booster dose is a smaller 50 microgram dose.
The CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters: people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a 50-mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Moderna primary series; and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series.
Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters: people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
For Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 18 years and older, greater than or equal to two months after receipt of the initial Janssen dose, under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
As a reminder, the ACIP recommended a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Sept. 24. Those recommendations are as follows: CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters: people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters: people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer- BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
