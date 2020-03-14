VCEMA: Find multiple alerting systems for weather

DANVILLE — Roughly 20 percent of tornadoes in Illinois occur at night. And if someone is in bed sleeping, they aren't likely to hear a siren.
That's why it's important to have multiple ways of receiving warning of impending weather, according to members of the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency.
“You don't want to be focus on just the outdoor warning sirens," said Russell Rudd, chief deputy of the VCEMA. "You have to have multiple ways of getting weather alerts. That would be outdoor warning sirens, weather radios, the apps you put on your cell phones. Citizens need to be situationally aware when the weather turns severe."
March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month.
While there are 38 outdoor sirens throughout Vermilion County — with 12 in the city of Danville — sirens are really only designed to warn those who might be outside to hear them.
Sirens are supposed to work for up to a one-mile radius, and that's not considering noises like heavy rain, hail or wind drowning them out.
"Sirens do you little-to-no-good unless your house is planted underneath one," Rudd said. "If you're indoors and you've got the TV on or you're asleep, you aren't going to hear it."
The National Weather Service recommends people get equipped with a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio with a battery backup.
However, the Champaign station is offline until further notice due to an issue with the tower from which it broadcasts.
Rudd and Ted Fisher, director of the VCEMA, tell people they can tune to stations in Newport, Ind., if they are located in Danville or the south end of the county, and to a station in Crescent City for those living north of the city.
However, Rudd said there's no guarantee a weather radio will pick up those stations.
That's why Rudd said to be sure to get a weather app — especially the one specifically for Vermilion County, NIXLE.
Residents simply need to text their zip code to 888777. A confirmation message will be sent back and it must be responded to, but the information will then be delivered for free.
"Any alerts issued by the National Weather Service for Vermilion County automatically are rebroadcast," Rudd said. "There's no middleman, it just goes."
All warning issued by the VCEMA — such as fog or wind advisors — also go out on NIXLE.
"Who doesn't have a cell phone nowadays," Fisher said. "People that don't have them will have to pick another way of getting notifications."
Not too long ago, broadcast television would also provide an alarm and an emergency message would scroll across the bottom of the television screen. However, as more and more people choose to go with streaming services like Hulu or Netflix, that warning system is no longer provided.
"That's the biggest thing about severe weather," Rudd said, "if you know it's coming, you're 90 percent ahead of the game."
The National Weather Service recognized Severe Weather Preparedness Week and Flood Safety Awareness Week already this month. The VCEMA has been taking the opportunity to post to its Facebook page and Twitter account on how to make plans and be prepared.
There also brochures available in the lobby of the former Federal Courthouse, where the VCEMA is now located.
For more information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit www.Ready.Illinois.gov.
"I know people more attention to tornadoes than they do severe thunderstorm watches or warning, but they should treat them the same," Rudd said. "You have just as much danger in one as the other.
"People just need to be aware."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.