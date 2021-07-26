DANVILLE — The Delta variant, a mutation of the COVID-19 coronavirus, is now showing up as most of the new cases in Vermilion County.
In a statement late last week from Douglas Toole, health department administrator, it was revealed that between July 4 and July 10, 100% of new COVID-19 cases in the county were the Delta variant. Prior to that, less than 50 percent of the cases tested were the Delta variant.
“We have had 15 total known cases of the Delta variants,” Toole stated. “Five of them were under the age of 16, and 10 of them were over the age of 20. None of the known Delta variant cases have been over the age of 60.”
Vaccination rates are much higher for older residents.
“Almost 70% of our 65-plus population has been vaccinated,” Toole stated.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department in the next two months. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
- August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m. to noon.
- September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m. to noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Officials also said that saliva COVID-19 tests will be available at the Vermilion County Health Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, on Wednesday.
More information will be released.
“This is a great opportunity to get tested and you should get your results by the next day or earlier,” Toole said. “It is free and they do not need to collect any insurance information.”
Vermilion County last Friday reported a fully vaccinated rate of residents at 32.01%. That rate is lower than all of its surrounding counties in Illinois. The state’s rate of fully vaccinated people is 50.29%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.