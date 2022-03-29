OSF Care-a-Van Coordinator Mia Harrier is only days into her new position and is really excited about bringing mobile health care and dental services to neighborhoods and facilities to reach people more easily.
City of Danville, Vermilion Advantage, Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation and other community representatives joined OSF officials Tuesday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville for a ribbon cutting and blessing of the new local Care-a-Van.
OSF officials said it may have been cold and cloudy for the blessing ceremony, but the van has a bright and sunny future in Vermilion County.
OSF's first Care-a-Van started in 2016 in Peoria.
Sister Judith Ann Duvall said Danville's is now the third one.
She said about the van's blessing ceremony, "what a special occasion it truly is" and "special moment," for OSF, the Sisterhood and community.
Duvall said the van will be there when people need services, where they live and work. It impacts lives.
The blessing and dedication were performed by Father Deusdedit Byomuhangi, manager, pastoral care, chaplaincy services.
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center President Ned Hill said they're very excited to have the Care-a-Van to serve Vermilion County.
They look to the future with health services and caring for people, and they are working on ideas and ways to have the van go to people, he said.
Phil Muehl, chairman of the OSF HealthCare Community Council and chairman of the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation, said preventative medicine works much better when getting annual checkups, than just being reactive in going to the doctor or emergency room when sick. But not everyone gets to the doctor.
He said, "so having this van here, this is going to be one way to make things much more convenient for health care and allow our community to maybe live more healthy lifestyles."
OSF HealthCare is shaping the future of modern, on-demand care. Officials Tuesday excitedly announced the addition of a new resource for Vermilion County – access to health care on wheels through its new OSF Care-a-Van.
The OSF Care-a-Van is a mobile health center staffed by OSF HealthCare, connecting residents with screenings, dental clinics, immunizations and health education, and even assisting with tasks such as signing up for health coverage and exploring advanced care planning.
The OSF Care-a-Van will travel to where people work, pray and play to connect patients to care when they might not be able to get to the doctor on their own – or even know where to start when they have a health need.
By building relationships with employers, churches, schools and community agencies to break down obstacles, the OSF Care-a-Van will help connect patients with the appropriate level of care and get them on the road to better management of their health.
The addition of the OSF Care-a-Van is made possible by a gift by the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.
The van's first stop will be at the First Friday Easter-themed event in downtown Danville from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1.
OSF officials said there has been a lot of interest from organizations to have the van at various locations. Future events and dates are being worked on.
