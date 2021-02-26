COVID-19 vaccinations continued on Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville, with 400 shots administered by the Vermilion County Health Department and its partners.
Health officials have received good news about the temporary vaccine shortage, saying it appears to have ended. There will be vaccination clinics at the Fischer on all four Thursdays in March and the plan is to vaccinate 600 people on each clinic day.
Virus testing will also resume in March, with the State Mobile COVID-Testing Team planning to be at the health department on at least three days — March 2, March 17 and March 31.
More cases of COVID-19 have been reported this week in Vermilion County. On Wednesday evening, health officials reported 51 cases — five residents in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, eight in their 60s, seven in their 50s, four in their 40s, four in their 30s, seven in their 20s, five teens, two grade-school-aged children, and one infant. That brings the case total since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,436, 262 of which are active.
The local death toll remains at 103. There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19-related disease.
