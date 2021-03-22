The Vermilion County Health Department announced Sunday evening that appointments are still available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled on Tuesday (today) at Danville Area Community College, New Life Church and St. Mary’s Church in Westville on Wednesday, and at the airport on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Health officials said that with the help of the Illinois National Guard, 200 people were vaccinated at DACC on Sunday, and 190 people in Hoopeston.
The health department urges adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of this temporary influx of state resources. In addition to health care providers and pharmacies, adults can receive vaccinations at clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling (217) 431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Vaccination numbers continued to climb last week. Officials said the department conducted two clinics at the Fischer Theatre last week and administered a total of 873 first-dose and second-dose vaccinations there.
There were also two clinics at the Vermilion County Airport, where a total of about 500 first-dose vaccinations were given.
There were also two clinics at the Bremer Center at DACC, where 406 first-dose vaccinations were given.
There were smaller clinics at 11 local manufacturers, officials reported. A total of 644 first-dose vaccinations were administered at those locations.
As of last Friday, the Illinois Department of Health reported that 25,404 vaccinations had been administered to Vermilion County residents. Of those, 8,638 county residents are fully vaccinated while 62% of the 65-and-older population has been vaccinated.
Health officials reported new case counts last Friday as well. There were 33 new cases — one resident in their 90s, two in their 70s, six in their 60s, four in their 50s, three in their 40s, five in their 30s, two in their 20s, two teens, four grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant. That brings the total since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,751 — 273 of which are positive.
The death toll remains at 122 Vermilion County residents. There are currently four Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Beginning today through Sunday, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offered by the Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department at the Village Mall in Danville.
Same day and limited walk-in appointments are now available until all available dosages are administered. Vaccine is available for those who live or work in Vermilion County who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
“Walk-in appointments are available, but you may be assigned a time slot later in the day based on capacity. Those people would be asked to return 5 minutes before their time slot to accommodate social distancing,” said Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager.
These walk-in appointments are available from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.
To pre-register, schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service. Or call (217) 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
