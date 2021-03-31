Vermilion County continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, although new cases are being reported as the state of Illinois records an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
Health officials reported another 254 people were vaccinated on Monday at the health department's clinic at the Fischer Theatre. Another clinic is scheduled at the theater in downtown Danville today.
On Tuesday, six new cases were reported in Vermilion County — one resident in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,830, 241 of which are active.
The death toll from COVID-19-related illnesses for the county remains at 122. There are currently seven Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Monday, health officials reported 38 new cases over several previous days — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, seven in their 60s, six in their 50s, eight in their 40s, six in their 30s, five in their 20s, two teens, and one grade-school-aged child.
Adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination are being encouraged to take advantage of the temporary influx of state vaccine resources and to make appointments for our upcoming clinics.
Next week, the health department will conduct a clinic for administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Fischer Theatre on Wednesday, a second-dose Moderna clinic at the Fischer next Thursday (April 8), and a Johnson & Johnson clinic on Saturday, April 10. Those who live or work in Vermilion County can register for the J&J clinics now at www.vchd.org or by calling (217) 431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264. A couple of days before each clinic, health officials said they will open up any remaining appointments to any eligible Illinois residents.
Carle Clinic, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department has been offering the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week for those who live or work in Vermilion County.
The clinic is being conducted at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville, until 6 p.m. today.
To schedule: Call (217) 902-6100. Appointments recommend. Walk-ins assigned based on availability.
