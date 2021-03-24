COVID-19 vaccination clinics are ongoing, with clinics with available time slots still available at the Vermilion County Airport for today, Friday and Saturday.
A walk-in vaccine clinic is being offered through Sunday by the Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department at the Village Mall in Danville.
Same-day and limited walk-in appointments are now available until all available dosages are administered. Vaccine is available for those who live or work in Vermilion County who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
These walk-in appointments are available from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1– p.m.
To pre-register, schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service. Or call 217- 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Health officials reported 35 new cases over the past few days — two residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, four in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s, three teens, five grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,786, 257 of which are active.
We have lost a total of 122 Vermilion County residents to COVID-19-related deaths since this pandemic began. There are currently five Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department urges adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of an influx of state resources. In addition to health care providers and pharmacies, adults can receive vaccinations at clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.