DANVILLE — September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Veteran Affairs Illiana Health Care System is taking steps to end suicide among veterans.
“Suicide is a national public health issue and a top priority for VA. We all need to work together to address it. We are appreciative of our strong partnerships in the community working with us to eliminate all suicides, particularly veteran suicides,” said Dr. Staci Williams, acting medical center director of VA Illiana.
Members of the VA Illiana suicide prevention team conducted suicide prevention training Thursday in Urbana.
The Heart of Illinois Jeeps Against Suicide run on Saturday, Sept. 18 will begin at 10 a.m. in the Bob Michel VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic parking lot in Peoria. Resources will be available there for veterans.
VA Illiana and Richland Community College will host Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide on Saturday, Sept. 25 on the Richland campus in Decatur. Registration is available at https://www.richland.edu/operationobstacle/.
The Department of Veterans Affairs recently released the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. The report shows a decrease in the total number of veteran suicide deaths from 2018 to 2019, as well as a decrease in the rate of veteran suicides per 100,000.
“VA has the most comprehensive suicide prevention model of any healthcare system. As a member of the Suicide Prevention Team, it is difficult at times to see the impacts of our efforts when we are dealing with crisis after crisis each day. This report shows the impact that VA and our community are making through our clinical work and public health approach. It is especially encouraging to see the overall rate of suicide has decreased for our nation’s veterans,” said Hannah Jordan, suicide prevention case manager.
While September is Suicide Prevention Month, suicide prevention is year-round at VA Illiana. Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10, VA Illiana employees were asked to sign pledge cards as a sign of commitment to work to prevent veteran suicide, not just this month but every month. Illiana also will host a suicide survivor vigil on Nov. 5 to support survivors and to raise awareness.
“We know that veteran suicide is preventable. We are pleased with the progress being made as shown in the 2021 annual report, but we know that there is much more work to be done. It requires constant attention by all of us,” Williams said.
VA offers resources for veterans, as well as family and friends of veterans. Visit https://www.va.gov/reach/spm/ for more information.
