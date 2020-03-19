DANVILLE — The Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics continue to make adjustments in an effort to protect veterans and minimize the risk of COVID-19.
For the safety of patients, visitors and staff, VA Illiana has changed its visitation policy for the main facility in Danville and clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield to help to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Effective now, no visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the medical center or CBOC facilities.
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.
Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened. At the Danville campus, veterans are required to access the medical facility at Building 98 Urgent Care Entrance (24 hours/day).
Patients entering the outpatient clinics will be screened at the main door prior to admission into the facility.
Enrolled veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath should call the nurse triage line at (888) 598-7793 before visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinic.
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every-day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
For information for veterans and CDC updates, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
