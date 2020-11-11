DANVILLE — The Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) announced on Wednesday, Veterans Day, it has hired 369 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans throughout central Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.
The VA has hired for a number of positions during the pandemic, including nurses, medical support assistants and health aids, and currently has opportunities in a variety of areas including additional nurses, administrative support and health aids.
“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, VAIHCS is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our nation’s veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said VAIHCS Director Shawn Bransky, through a press release. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s veterans.”
To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices to onboard highly qualified, licensed medical staff in a timely manner, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for general schedule employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.
VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, including Illinois, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list. VAIHCS is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country with more than 350,000 employees who hold more than 300 clinical and non- clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are veterans.
Visit www.vacareers.va.gov for more information about obtaining a career serving veterans and to view current openings.
VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. VAIHCS has deployed 16 employees through the Disaster Emergency Management Personnel System to provide care to veterans and non-veterans throughout VA Illiana’s catchment area under VA’s Fourth Mission.
