All VA Illiana Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics were closed effective at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and will remain closed through Thursday to ensure safety of veterans due to the inclement weather conditions.
Closed locations include:
• Bloomington VA Clinic Bloomington
• Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic Peoria (including pharmacy services)
• Decatur VA Clinic Decatur
• Mattoon, VA Clinic Mattoon
• Springfield VA Clinic Springfield
The Veterans Crisis Line serves Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. The Veterans Crisis Line is 800-273-8255, press 1 for Veterans.
