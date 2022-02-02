All VA Illiana Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics were closed effective at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and will remain closed through Thursday to ensure safety of veterans due to the inclement weather conditions.

Closed locations include:

• Bloomington VA Clinic Bloomington

• Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic Peoria (including pharmacy services)

• Decatur VA Clinic Decatur

• Mattoon, VA Clinic Mattoon

• Springfield VA Clinic Springfield

The Veterans Crisis Line serves Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. The Veterans Crisis Line is 800-273-8255, press 1 for Veterans.

