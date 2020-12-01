DANVILLE — A virtual career fair will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2, for those interested in a career at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System.
The virtual event will take place via Zoom and informational sessions will be offered at the following times:9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Specific targeted positions are all nursing positions, administrative support and medical support assistants.
The Department of Veteran Affairs is a world class employer with competitive salary, pension, matching 401K, health insurance and much more. Tune in to one of the Zoom sessions to find out more information on careers at VA Iliana and have the opportunity to ask any questions with human resources staff in a virtual setting.
Additional information and the direct zoom link can be found at www.danville.va.gov.
For questions, contact Vivian.Cunningham@va.gov or 217-554-4145.
