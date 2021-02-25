VA expands vaccinations

DANVILLE – The Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) is now asking all enrolled veterans who want the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to call and schedule an appointment.
Enrolled veterans can call 217-554-4444 and between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (central time), Monday through Friday, to speak to a call center representative. There are upcoming clinics at VA Illiana sites in Bloomington, Danville, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield.
On Feb. 17, the Department of Veterans Affairs released that the Veterans Health Administration has vaccinated its one millionth veteran. VAIHCS has been part of that success.
VAIHCS began receiving vaccines in mid-December and has administered more than 5,000 vaccines to veterans and staff. The facility has been contacting and offering the vaccination to the highest risk veteran population using the latest CDC guidelines for prioritization and is now opening clinics for enrolled veterans of any age who would like to call and make an appointment.
All appointments must be scheduled, no walk-in appointments will be available. Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
