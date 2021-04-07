DANVILLE – The Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) announces it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses.
The vaccination expansion is under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden March 24, 2021. The expanded eligibility includes never activated National Guard and Reserve, CHAMPVA beneficiaries, and all categories of veterans regardless of character of discharge.
The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE Lives Act,” said Shawn Bransky, director of VAIHCS. “We are regularly scheduling COVID-19 vaccination clinics here in Danville and across all our five community-based outpatient clinics throughout central Illinois.”
VA Illiana outpatient clinics are located in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Illinois.
Those newly eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.
VAIHCS will contact those eligible when additional vaccine is available.
For those who do not have access to a computer, please call 217-554-4444, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT), Monday through Friday, to let the VA know that you are interested in the vaccine. To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
