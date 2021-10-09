DANVILLE — Utility relocations have delayed closing Logan Avenue permanently for the Carle at the Riverfront project.
City Engineer Sam Cole estimates the section of Logan Avenue where the new medical campus is locating on the city’s west side could be closed in another three to four weeks.
City officials had said the permanent closure of Logan Avenue for construction of the Carle project was expected to occur around the beginning of September.
Intersection improvements continue at Madison, Chandler, and Logan. Traffic patterns will be changing throughout the project. Detours and lane closures should be expected. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage during the construction.
Construction crews are reconstructing the intersection for the re-alignment of Logan Avenue. The closure will last approximately up to four weeks and Logan Avenue will remain open in both directions during the closure. Madison and Chandler streets are closed at the intersection.
All events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night heard from Vermilion County Museum Director Sue Richter about concerns with the plan being considered for the one block of Lafayette Street being made one-way next to the museum and being narrowed.
Richter said she and her board were told the purpose of the one-way street was to prevent the Carle complex using Gilbert Street as an exit leaving the Robinson Street parking lot. She said in talking with Carle officials, they designed that parking lot exit and offset it so traffic would not go east on Lafayette Street. No impact is expected on Lafayette Street traffic.
She said Carle officials have no problem with Lafayette Street remaining two-way for the full portion of the street.
Robinson Street already was agreed upon as remaining with ingress and egress for the museum.
Richter said a one-way change will force museum visitors to come off Gilbert Street. When Logan Avenue closes, Gilbert Street traffic will increase, and it will become more of a challenge to turn left to go to the museum, she said
It’s a safety issue, Richter said, adding that it also will affect school buses bringing 3,000 to 5,000 children to the museum during school years.
Richter said they’re asking the city to leave Lafayette Street as it is now.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said it doesn’t matter to him what the road looks like, as long as it’s safe.
He said city and Carle officials have to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation because Route 1, Gilbert Street, is a state road and IDOT is involved in decisions on how traffic interacts with that road.
Cole said on Thursday, that the city, museum officials and IDOT will have a meeting Oct. 15 to discuss the matter.
