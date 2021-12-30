On Wednesday at 8:03 p.m., Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter Street on the report of shots fired.
Officers arrived and located one victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as a 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis, a resident of Urbana.
Atwater-Lewis was transported to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation into the incident appears to indicate that Atwater-Lewis was approached by multiple people on the street in the 1600 block of East Hunter just before the shooting occurred.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Urbana police detectives with the investigation.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
