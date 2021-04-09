Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.