A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and throughout the day until 9 p.m.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service state that mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
The watch area includes Vermilion and Champaign counties. Portions of central and east central Illinois are in the storm path.
A mixture of freezing rain and sleet is expected from Danville to Taylorville by late morning, with areas further south switching over in the afternoon. A switch to all snow should occur mid to late afternoon.
Plan on very hazardous road conditions, especially during the afternoon when travel is discouraged. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas.
Traffic officials warn motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
Those in the watch area are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.
Meteorologists from AccuWeather are calling this a ‘dynamic’ storm that could unload up to a foot of snow across Midwest, with the worst part of the system tracking through northern Illinois.
“This looks to be a rather dynamic storm with the potential for major impacts of several kinds, including heavy snow, significant ice accretion, flooding, severe weather and even a rather broad zone of strong winds,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton, adding that nearly the entire eastern half of the nation will likely be in play for at least one of these threats.
Up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, including the major metropolitan area of Chicago, from Wednesday through Thursday. For many places in the Midwest, precipitation will start as rain and turn to snow as temperatures drop. Many, including those in the Windy City, can expect slippery roads and sidewalks on Wednesday night and Thursday, especially as bitterly cold air causes any wet spots from rain to freeze up.
“The Illinois Department of Transportation’s snow-and-ice teams will be prepared and out in force, but the public needs to be ready for conditions to change quickly and worsen if they are out on the roads,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “As always during periods of extreme weather, the safest option is to postpone any unnecessary trips and stay home. If you must travel, prepare for very slow and potentially hazardous conditions. And please slow down around our plows and other emergency vehicles, giving them plenty of room to do their jobs.”
