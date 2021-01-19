DANVILLE — A 35-year-old Danville man has died from a gunshot wound.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim Tuesday morning as Jose C. Pacheco, of Danville.
The family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for today.
At around 9:16 p.m. Monday, Danville police officers responded to the 400 block of Avenue A for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, officers located the Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back laying in a yard outside. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.