The body of a 64-year-old Danville, Ill., man has been recovered from the Wabash River in the area his capsized boat was first discovered on Friday.
The man has been identified as Terry L. Evans. His body was discovered just after 10 a.m. Sunday by Indiana conservation officers.
Duke Energy personnel reported locating fishing equipment and later an overturned boat floating down the Wabash River behind its power plant near Cayuga at about 2:40 p.m. Friday.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded and began searching the area with sonar and divers below the dam.
Family members of the missing man have been notified. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Indiana Conservation Officers, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga Town Marshal’s Office, Cayuga Fire and Rescue, Clinton City Water Rescue and Illiana EMS have been on scene and assisting with the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.