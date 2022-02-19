By what name will the thief who steals your health be called? By what method will your executioner use to take your life? Will it be swift and painless, like the stabbing blow of a massive stroke or heart attack, or slow, where cancer robs you of your former temple of health?
No, that which stalks you and hungers for your health is a new monster. An intelligent but subtle killer who just recently stepped out of the shadows. This monster can be identified by its deadly, two-step dance: first, it uses the traditional killers – cancer, stroke, heart disease – and, like a gifted leader who can turn a mob into a full riot, it too exacerbates diseases, making them more potent.
Second, using your very own thoughts, it tells you that you do not deserve good health. It argues that since you are deeply flawed and sinful, any illness you have is your own fault. Do not expect to be healthy, or for treatments to cure you. In fact, there is no reason to ever seek help ...
Every year, world-wide health organizations collect data about global trends in disease and illness, which cause morbidity (disabling or crippling), and mortality (death). A new trend has been detected and, for our children and grandchildren, it will be the greatest threat to their health.
Its name is Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), and it has been re-defined as follows: A chronic and episodic brain disease caused by stress. MDD is also a neurodegenerative disorder (a fancy term for a disease which injures or kills brain cells, called neurons). To help you understand this sea-change in how MDD is viewed, look at the names of other diseases which are also neurodegenerative: Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Schizophrenia and stroke (Stahl, “Essential Pharmacology” 2002. Julien, “A Primer of Drug Action”, 2009).
Here are three facts about MDD:
1. More than 20 million Americans suffer from MDD.
2. 2/3 of MDD sufferers never seek treatment.
3. Of the 1/3 who do seek treatment, only 21% receive appropriate care.
And so, we face this dilemma: At the very time in history when MDD treatments have finally proven themselves to be effective, the public, being confused by misinformation, avoids treatment. What can be done?
To sweep away the barriers which stop MDD sufferers from obtaining quality care, the following “Top 5” obstacles must be identified and removed:
1. “I simply did not know I was depressed. I’ve been this way my whole life”. Solution: Make the invisible (MDD) visible. Research has shown that the seeds of adult depression are often sown in early childhood. By looking at cognitive patterns (beliefs throughout the entire lifespan), the early origins of MDD can now be detected and corrected.
2. “I did not know that my chronic negativity was a classic symptom of MDD. I thought it was just me, not a brain disease”. Solution: Separate the person from the disorder. As adults begin to self-educate about MDD, they can better sort out the disorder from their own personality.
3. “Fear. What if I spilled my guts only to be told that there is nothing wrong with me – just quit whining”. Solution: Locate professionals who listen and believe in you.
4. “Inside my gut is a hidden prison where I lock up my really bad stuff – things very bad and dangerous. What if all the bad stuff inside my gut got out? Would I hurt someone?”. Solution: This fear that there is a “monster in my gut” is commonly found in MDD, where patients say, “If I get help it will be like taking a stick and poking it into a hornet’s nest”. Anger, deep emotional wounds and guilt are often part of MDD. Treatment is designed to reduce this type of suffering.
5. “I fear that the professional who is supposed to help me will tell me my worst nightmare – I’m bad, sinful or morally weak”. Solution: If this happens, find another professional.
Summary: A new understanding of MDD has pioneered effective treatments which no longer seek to merely reduce symptoms. The goal is to restore the brain to health and keep it that way. However, the “Top 5” obstacles prevent many from seeking the help they need. Seeking treatment for MDD is an act of courage. Asking a friend, family member, doctor or minister to help you seek care, is also an act of courage.
(The content of this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional. The characters in this story are not real. Names and details have been changed to protect confidentiality.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.