Christmas is a few days away, and all is not well at my house. I’m irritable and cranky from the realization that much work remains to be done: unpack and wash the special holiday plates; put up more outside lights, and find a way to prevent the wind from blowing over the three reindeer now lying flat in our front yard. My wife, overworked and trying to deal with the loss of her 95-year-old mother one month ago, is trying her best to remain calm and respectful of the Christmas season. I hug her, and with a sincere apology for my mood, I retreat upstairs, lie down and try to chill.
My mind, now a river flowing backwards, takes me to my most memorable Christmas, when I was six … It is Christmas Eve, and I am sitting next to my grandfather in my parent’s heated garage. He is showing me two tiny fishing poles to be used when we go ice fishing tomorrow. As he explains how the poles work, he takes his cigar and blows out a huge, white cloud of smoke which rises, curls and merges with his snow-white hair. If he had a big, bushy beard and belly, he’d look just like Santa Claus.
I want, badly, to take a puff of his cigar. But he would never allow it. So, I set my plan into action. “Grandpa, I’m freezing, can you turn up the heat?” He replies, “Sure,” and stands up and walks to the far end of the garage to turn up the heater. With his back turned, my arm, like a striking rattlesnake, shoots out and grabs the cigar and I take a huge puff. “Ughh, I’m choking!” He hears me cough but says nothing. As he sits down next to me, I try to cover my coughing with talk: “What’s that red band on your cigar for?” He replies, “Oh, that’s just like a ring.” He takes it off the cigar and puts it on my thumb. I see two golden letters, SC, on the red band. My mother opens the door and says, “Hey you, get to bed — tomorrow is Christmas!”
In my bed, I execute the first part of a plan: I set the alarm to 1 a.m. You see, that was the year I was going to catch Santa Claus. As the alarm rings, I’m up and moving down the stairs to the hallway which gives a good view of the downstairs living room. I see my dad putting together something huge and complicated and I hear my mom tell him, “let’s stop and get some sleep, we can finish this in the morning.” I watch them turn off all the lights as they go to bed. I reset my alarm to 5 a.m. I’m up before the alarm goes off and I’m now standing in the middle of an incredible feat of engineering: A huge oval train track-at least 50 feet around now occupies our living room.
Two trains sit on the tracks. Each train has an engine, 10 cars, and a caboose. Inside the oval track, mountains rise as tall as my chest, and I see green valleys, hidden tunnels and a miniature city with light poles, stores, houses, and tiny people. I see a red and green button on a black control box, and I push both. Two trains begin to move with a shrill sound as the engine whistles blow. My parents, now awake, come closer to me. Both are smiling — like me — but my mom says, “Who put it together?” My dad just shakes his head from side to side.
I’m struck by this mystery. Who did this? As I go over to the fireplace, something red catches my eye. I reach into the fireplace and pull out the stub of a cigar with the red band on it. A hand on my shoulder causes me to turn and my grandfather asks, “What did you find?” I say, “Nothing, grandpa.” He looks at me while smiling and tells me, “Oh, by the way, SC stands for Santa Claus.”
My mind returns to the present and I reach in my closet to locate a small wooden cigar box. I open the lid and look inside, where I find the two red cigar labels with the SC letters in gold. My hands, now grown to adult size, are too big to put the red rings on my fingers. But my mind, the same size as the child I used to be, knows why my grandfather wanted me to believe in Santa Claus. I go downstairs and put on my warmest coat — the forecast is for cold weather — so I can find a way to keep the reindeer from being blown over.
This story, a mix of autobiography and Christmas wonder, is my holiday gift to my readers. Happy Holidays to all!
