The United Way of Danville Area campaign is over halfway to its campaign goal of $500,000 and its donor incentive drawing is less than a couple weeks away.
Despite the worldwide pandemic of 2020, the United Way of Danville Area has overcome difficulties and continued pushing forward.
"The 2020-2021 campaign has been challenging, but we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of community support thus far as we are well over halfway to our campaign goal of $500,000," stated Interim President and CEO Mary Surprenant, through a press release.
"We would not be this far without the backing of dedicated community supporters, volunteers and donors. We cannot thank them enough," Surprenant said.
Some of the phone calls the United Way receives: a single mother escaping domestic abuse and looking for shelter because her new apartment was infested with bed bugs; a senior citizen looking for financial assistance, but after asking a few more questions it seems that she needs help confronting her son who might be stealing from her; a parent concerned about their family's access to internet for their child’s remote learning; and a young man unable to go back to work for a few weeks because he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is his first time ever being late on his mortgage. How will he pay his bills?
These are just a few of the many calls that the United Way of Danville Area office receives.
Through the commitment of the 17 United Way partner agencies and the programs that donors’ dollars go to support, these people found help.
Health, education and financial stability are the fundamental pillars United Way supports. All programs supported by United Way of Danville Area strengthens at least one of these pillars.
Simphi Lenover, account manager at CCMSI and United Way board chair states, “We want to encourage our donors to view the United Way of Danville Area YouTube channel where they can see firsthand how each of these programs are making an impact in our local community.”
"Just last year, over 40,000 people were positively impacted. With the addition of the COVID-19 Relief Fund and generous donors, United Way of Danville Area has been there when our community needed us the most," added Gardner Peck, executive vice president of Danville Metal Stamping and 2020-2021 United Way campaign co-chair.
Funding remains for rent and other assistance for local residents through the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“So many of us have graciously been part of this community of giving in the past. For that, we are forever grateful. We want to provide the opportunity for those who may have given in the past to comeback and be part of this community of giving again. There is no greater need than now," stated Amy Brown, executive director of CRIS Healthy-Aging Center and 2020-2021 campaign co-chair.
The United Way of Danville Area 2020-2021 donor incentive drawing will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 via Facebook Live. Any new or increased donors will be entered into a $5,000 cash drawing, with another $2,500 to be given away to a United Way agency of their choice.
All rollover donors will be entered into a separate $5,000 cash drawing with another $2,500 to be given away to a United Way agency of their choice.
To donate today: on the website at www.unitedwayda.org or head over to the United Way of Danville Area Facebook page. Checks can be mailed to 425 N. Gilbert St., Danville, IL 61832.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.