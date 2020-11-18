DANVILLE — United Way of Danville Area Board Chairman Dan Laughner announced this month that Mary Surprenant has been named interim president of the organization.
“We are so excited to have Mary on board to lead this transition and continue to grow the resources available to those who need it most in our area. Given all that is going on in the world at the moment, this is a pivotal time for our organization and I can think of no better person than Mary to help lead us into the future”, said Laughner, through a press release.
Surprenant currently is the co-owner, along with her husband Auston, of RE/MAX Ultimate and has been involved with United Way of Danville Area for the last two years. In addition, Surprenant is the president of Danville Noon Kiwanis, member of Danville Sunrise Rotary and has been a volunteer at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, Balloons Over Vermilion and CRIS Healthy-Aging Center. She was also recently named a member of the Champaign News-Gazette’s Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 13th class of “Forty Under 40.”
“It is truly an honor to be named to this position and I look forward to jumping in with both feet to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents,” said Surprenant. “One of my mottos has always been ‘Happy to Help’ so when the board reached out to see if I would be interested in stepping into this role, I knew it was something that would be a great fit for both myself and the United Way.”
Surprenant replaces outgoing President Sherri Askren.
“We appreciate all of the hard work that Sherri has done for United Way and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Laughner said.
