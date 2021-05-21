DANVILLE — The United Way of Danville Area, Inc. has opened its applications period to agencies in Vermilion County, Ill., Fountain County, Ind., and portions of Warren County, Ind., for the 2021-2022 funding year.
Despite the challenges of a worldwide pandemic, United Way of Danville Area, Inc. has taken the time to reflect on its mission and future.
“There is no better time than now to reevaluate who we are and what we do. United Way of Danville Area, Inc. is the leader of impact. We take the time to learn about community needs and then rally with local organizations to make a positive impact through the implementation of their programs. I could not be more excited for the future of our local United Way of Danville Area, Inc., said Mary Surprenant, president and CEO, in a press release.
The United Way of Danville Area, Inc. Board of Directors have been diligently working to finalize the strategic plan over the last few months.
“Our strategic plan is our guide. If agencies are wanting to partner with United Way of Danville Area, Inc., they will need to find a way to align their programs with our key strategies. We have spent many hours learning about our community needs,” Surprenant said. “For our community to continue to see change, we must have a clear focus.”
Behavioral and mental health, creating a safer and prosperous community, and supporting essential services are some of they key areas of focus for United Way of Danville Area, Inc. The 2021-2022 agency application may seem different to those who have applied in the past.
“Applying agencies will find that there are more questions about program results and the demographics of persons being served. Agencies will be providing quarterly reports on their program outcomes which will then be reviewed quarterly by the Community Investment Committee. We want to continue to hold our agencies accountable for results,” Surprenant said.
If an organization is interested in applying, go to www.unitedwayda.org or call Mary Surprenant at the office at 217-442-3512 for more information. Applications are due June 10, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.