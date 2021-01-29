SPRINGFIELD – The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in December, according to preliminary data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
In the Danville/Vermilion County metropolitan area, December 2020's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent compared to 5.2 percent in December 2019. Non-farm jobs totaled 26,500 last month compared to 27,500 in December 2019.
The last time the December rate for the Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 7.2 percent.
Non-farm employment decreased by -1,000 compared to last December.
The Manufacturing (-300), Educational-Health Services (-200), and Leisure-Hospitality (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Retail Trade (+100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.
For the city of Danville, the December 2020 unemployment rate was 8 percent. This compares to 5.3 percent in December 2019.
The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
"As Illinois works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic with the ongoing vaccine rollout, IDES remains committed to supporting displaced workers and families by offering support and services to those who need it," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, through a press release. "The Pritzker administration and IDES continue to work with the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the new federal unemployment program changes as seamlessly as possible to ensure claimants have access to benefits for which they are eligible to receive."
The number of non-farm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total non-farm jobs were the Peoria MSA (-9.6%, -16,300), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-9.2%, -24,100) and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-7.4%, -284,800). Three metro areas recorded their lowest total non-farm jobs for the month of December on record (dating back to 1990).
Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all 14 metropolitan areas; the metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.9 points to 8.7%), the Decatur MSA (+3.0 points to 8.2%) and the Springfield MSA (+2.5 points to 6.3%). The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in December 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in December 2020.
