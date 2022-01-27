SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in 13 metro areas and down in one.
For the Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in December 2021 from 7.3 percent in December 2020. The last time the December rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.5 percent.
Unemployment rate for the city of Danville: 4.8% in Dec. 2021; 9.1% in Dec. 2020.
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – Danville MSA: 26,800 in Dec. 2021; 26,100 in Dec. 2020.
Nonfarm employment in the Danville MSA increased by 700 jobs compared to last December. The Manufacturing (-100) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Professional-Business Services (+200), Other Services (+100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100), Government (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.
“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state’s economy.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600). Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (13 areas each); Government (12 areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (11 areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (10 areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.
