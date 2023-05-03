The U.S. congresswoman representing Danville directed criticism at the Danville City Council for its approval this week of an ordinance restricting abortion inside the city’s borders.
Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois’ 2nd District expressed her concerns in a statement on Wednesday that the Danville ordinance was passed despite repeated warnings from legal experts that the measure violates Illinois law.
Kelly’s statement reads:
“Let me be very clear: abortion care is health care. This ordinance explicitly violates Illinois state law, and the Danville City Council has chosen to turn back the clock on women’s rights instead of moving our community forward. Women in Danville deserve the right to control their own bodies and access reproductive health services in their own communities.
“The state of Illinois guarantees all women the right to abortion care. Despite the City Council’s misguided approval of this anti-choice ordinance, women in Danville are still guaranteed full protection of their right to an abortion.
Kelly went on to state that Vermilion County already faces a dire shortage of reproductive health services in the region. “Anti-choice measures like this only further discourage providers from offering accessible care in the region and put lives at risk,” she stated.
“I stand with my constituents in Danville who deserve safe, accessible reproductive health care. I will always fight for reproductive freedom. I urge the city council and the mayor to reconsider this misguided policy,” Kelly stated. “I look forward to speaking with community leaders to find solutions that will allow all women to access the reproductive health services they deserve.”
Kelly will join VC Pride at a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday at the gazebo of the Danville Public Library to discuss the council’s action.{div}Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said in his opinion, his and the council’s vote on the issue “is the best way forward. I’ve maintained all along we have conflicting legislation at the federal and state levels and it needs to be resolved. This allows us a way to do that.”
Williams said he’d been in meetings all day Wednesday, so he hadn’t seen or heard all of his messages. However, he said from the messages he has seen, he’s received both gratitude and disappointment.
