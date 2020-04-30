There have been numerous tips for the public, given by various agencies, in dealing with stress and mental health during this difficult time with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Jim Russell, executive director of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board, crisis response remains available locally.
“All agencies have changed the delivery of services in some way to keep the public safe, and their workers safe. If someone has been getting services, or needs services, the best thing to do would be to contact, by phone at first, that agency,” Russell stated about since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Some local phone numbers include for Crosspoint Human Services: its crisis hotline is (217) 442-3200; a Screening, Assessment and Support Services hotline is 1-800-345-9049; and a domestic violence hotline is 1-888-549-1800.
“One of the biggest challenges I see almost everywhere is misinformation. The more you can encourage people to get reliable information, the better for everybody,” Russell also stated about COVID-19.
The Vermilion County Health Department updates its Facebook page and website regularly. SAMHSA.gov (Substance Abuce and Mental Health Services Administration) is a good source for information, as is the Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Russell also warns of scammers and phonies who are trying to prey on people’s fears and ignorance. Some social media posts also, while well-intentioned he hopes, are just flat wrong.
“One thing I have constantly stressed for clients I’ve worked with is to recognize what is in your control. COVID-19 is not our fault, but how we respond to it will either slow down or increase its spread. Most of us are not responsible for the government’s response to the virus, but we are in control of how we respond to the government. We can also decide if we respond in anger and frustration, or if we continue to work together to overcome this latest health challenge. There are many things that are not in our hands, but we need to do everything we can to appropriately handle the things that are,” Russell stated.
The University of Illinois Extension also has put together numerous resources to serve the area during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include online classes, websites, YouTube channels, blogs and quick links to resources with topics of interest to serve families, farmers, small businesses and community leaders.
The resources are compiled in the websites https://extension.illinois.edu/cfiv, which serves Vermilion and other counties, and also go.illinois.edu/extensionCOVID19.
Resources cover a broad range of topics such as: gardening and yards, nutrition, tips to keep your brain fit and documenting your family history.
The U of I Extension is starting a “Life’s Moments — From Memory to Legacy” writing workshop on May 5.
“It’s kind of like a quilt,” said Chelsey Byers, Illinois Extension family life educator and workshop presenter, in a press release. “By the end of the series, you will have a bunch of quilt pieces done and lots of ideas to continue writing.”
While people are practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, sharing stories can keep families connected, Byers said.
Technology makes historical information available with the click of a button, but many adults don’t know their own family history.
“A lot of times people don’t know who their parents were before they came into the picture,” Byers said in the press release. “It opens a whole new world to us, and we can learn so much from the life our parents and grandparents lived.”
The writing process also can be therapeutic for people as they reflect on their lives.
“If there was something that was unsettled, they find peace with it when they write it,” Byers says. “I’ve had past participants write something and tear it up saying they’re done with it now.”
The eight-session virtual writing workshop is free and will take place 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 5. Sign up in advance online and for a list of upcoming Illinois Extension webinars on a variety of topics, visit its website. Another one today is: “Discover Wellness While at Home: Someday is Today—Live Your Bucket List.”
