SPRINGFIELD – Six of the state’s 11 coronavirus mitigation regions will be under escalated restrictions as of Wednesday as hospitalizations for COVID-19 show a quickening rate of increase.
As of Sunday night, there were 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 589 in intensive care unit beds and 238 on ventilators – all were once again highs not seen since early to mid-June.
A Capitol News Illinois analysis shows the weekly average hospital bed usage from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 25 increased by 495 to 2,488, or roughly 25 percent, from the previous week. ICU bed usage increased by 118 to 534 on average, an increase of 28 percent from the previous week. Average daily ventilator use increased by 51 from the week prior to 210, a jump of 32 percent.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot.”
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office on Monday made the announcement that Suburban Cook County’s Region 10 will enter Tier 1 of the state’s mitigation protocols after seeing an increase in positivity rate and hospital admissions for eight of the past 10 days. Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, will see the mitigations after its positivity rate remained above 8 percent for three days.
Region 4 was previously under added mitigations from Aug. 18 to Oct. 9, while Region 10 is the first to trigger mitigations by a route other than three days above an 8 percent seven-day average positivity rate.
The state’s rolling seven-day average test positivity rate hit 6.3 percent Monday, the highest it’s been since June 2. That’s after the IDPH reported an average of 4,984 confirmed cases among an average 70,959 test results reported each day from Saturday through Monday. That made for a three-day positivity rate of 7 percent, and the 6,161 cases announced Saturday set the state’s one-day record.
Another 104 COVID-19-positive individuals died over the previous three days, bringing the death toll to 9,522 among 378,985 confirmed cases and more than 7.3 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.
While Pritzker has said he is not considering a statewide stay-at-home order, at the current rate of increase to COVID-19 positivity rates, all of the state’s 11 regions could soon be under escalated mitigations.
As of Friday, Oct. 23, the latest IDPH data available, Region 9 in north suburban Lake and McHenry counties had reached an 8.1 percent positivity rate, meaning two more days at the level would lead to added mitigations.
Region 3 in the Springfield area and several surrounding counties and Region 6 in east-central Illinois (including Vermilion and surrounding counties) were at 7.8 percent, while Region 11, which includes only Chicago, had a positivity rate of 7.7 percent. Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, had the lowest positivity rate at 7.2 percent.
Mitigations in effect in Regions 1, 5, 7 and 8 and soon to be in effect in Regions 4 and 10 include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service, and Ezike noted last week that an outdoor structure used by bars or restaurants must be open on at least two sides, otherwise it will be considered an indoor structure. Outdoor service must close at 11 p.m.
Meetings, social events and gatherings both indoor and outdoor will be capped at the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity for those under Tier 1 of the mitigation plan, while casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be capped at 25 percent of capacity. Party buses will not be allowed to operate.
Last week, Ezike said casinos are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity because they are large, well ventilated spaces.
The mitigations do not apply to schools, which have separate guidance previously provided by the Illinois State Board of Education which remains in effect. Districts can choose locally whether students will participate in in-person learning.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.