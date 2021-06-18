Two more Vermilion County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness.
Health officials on Wednesday evening reported the deaths — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s. The deaths raise the local COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 144.
Also this week, 31 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. On Wednesday, 20 of those cases were recorded — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, three in their 40s, three in their 30s, five in their 20s, one grade-school-aged child, one pre-schooler, and one infant. On Thursday, 11 new cases were recorded — two residents in their 90s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one infant.
The new cases bring the total in Vermilion County since the pandemic began to 10,048, 69 of which are active.
There are currently seven county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials reported that 44 people received COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department's clinic on Wednesday.
